Warner Robins appoints new city attorney

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The City of Warner Robins is appointing a new city attorney tonight at the city council meeting and she is very familiar with the area.

Mayor Randy Toms says the new attorney has been practicing in Houston County for the past few years.

Toms says he has a 15-year friendship with the new attorney and is excited about her potential.

Decisions on when the new city attorney will start will be made tonight at a closed session meeting.

Current city attorney, Jim Elliot, will stay in his position until the new attorney is up to speed on day-to-day responsibilities.

Toms says the new attorney will start off as a part-time employee until she is fully trained.

Mayor Toms also says it’s hard to find someone with as much experience as Jim Elliot but he is excited to see what the new attorney will bring to the city.