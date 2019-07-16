Bibb County School District welcomes 270 new teachers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District welcomed more than 250 new teachers and faculty to the district.

Director of Professional Learning Bertha Caldwell says the district’s annual New Teacher Orientation began with administrators introducing new teachers with breakfast. The welcome program took place at Howard High School.

“We are excited to get our new teachers in our school district. One of the teachers came up to me this morning, and told me that we are spoiling them because the orientation is not what they expected when they got here,” Caldwell said.

The Bibb County School District is still looking to fill 50 more teaching positions ranging from elementary up to high school.