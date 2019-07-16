Bud Dupree donates $10k to Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Irwinton native, Bud Dupree, is doing his part to help children.

The NFL star held his annual charity weekend which included a bike ride and comedy show.

He presented a check to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

“I’ve always been a giving back person. I always want to help the community out,” Dupree said. “I started with my own community and wanted to expand out and touch as many lives as I can.”

The linebacker presented the hospital with a $10,000 check. This was Dupree’s 4th annual charity weekend.