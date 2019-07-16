Children launch rockets at Museum of Aviation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dozens of middle Georgia children launched stomp rockets today at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, Georgia.

The Museum, in collaboration with Georgia Pubic Broadcasting Education hosted a live rocket launch to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

- Advertisement -

Dozens of children and space and technology enthusiasts gathered to launch their rockets at exactly 9:32 am, the exact same time that the Apollo 11 launched in 1969.