Ethics complaint filed against Warner Robins council members

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Three citizens filed an ethics complaint against six city council members.

Those council members are:

Daron Lee

Carolyn Robbins

Keith Lauritsen

Tim Thomas

Clifford Holmes

Larry Curtis

The complaint said the council members did not hold hearings for the 2020 city budget in their districts as required by the city.

- Advertisement -

The complaint states that an ordinance was passed to make the budget hearings mandatory. It also says this is the second time a hearing has not been held.

Mayor Randy Toms says per the ordinance: the council has to randomly select an attorney from a list of five to hire as the new city attorney.

According to the city code, an outside attorney has 60 business days to investigate the complaint.