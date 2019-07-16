Heat continues as rain chances increase in Middle Georgia

We topped out in the triple digits across Middle Georgia today and we are expecting more hot days through the week.

We continue to see our highs in the upper 90’s tomorrow with heat index values in the 100’s. The remnants of Barry will swing through the area by tomorrow afternoon/evening bringing a small chance of rain and storms to the area.



By Thursday we will see increased coverage of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. This will begin our summer pattern of pretty widespread showers and storms that will last through much of next week.

- Advertisement -

Highs continue to hang out in the mid and upper 90’s through the weekend with scattered thunderstorms expected into next week.

