Woman accused of robbing multiple credit unions in Macon arrested

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 23-year-old Sade Troi Washington for the Robbery of the Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road Tuesday morning.

Moments later, Washington’s vehicle was spotted on Houston Road. She was stopped and taken into custody without incident. Washington is being held at the Bibb County Jail without bond. She’s charged with three counts of robbery by intimidation.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that Washington was also responsible for the robberies at Robins Financial Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road in April, and the Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road in May.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help locating a suspect who robbed a credit union in south Macon.

The incident happened around 10:24 a.m. at the Mid-South Federal Credit Union located at 3205 Hartley Bridge Road.

Deputies say a masked suspect pulled into the “drive-thru” teller lane and handed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Authorities say that the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

Deputies describe the suspect and vehicle as to the following:

Last seen wearing a white mask and dark color clothing

Fled the bank parking lot in a black vehicle with tinted windows

No-tag displayed

The vehicle is possibly a four-door Nissan Altima

The vehicle pulled onto Hartley Bridge Road and headed towards Houston Road

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into this incident.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.