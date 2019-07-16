New technology helps Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office reduce gun violence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received new technology to help reduce violent gun crimes.

A Project Safe Neighborhoods’ grant is funding the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) for the Sheriff’s Office.

NIBIN allows investigators to take gun shell casings from a crime scene and input it into a national database. This allows investigators to connect a gun to other crimes — even outside of the Bibb County jurisdiction.

Sheriff David Davis says each gun has a unique fingerprint that leaves an imprint on every shell casing.