Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores July 8-12

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 8 and Friday, June 12. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Cravings

108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Sonic

1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Bibb County:

Subway #45322

1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019

The Society Garden

2389 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

The Society Garden

2391 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

Firehouse Subs

4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Sparks Deli Wings Cafe

3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Makin It Snow Shaved Ice Mobile

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Makin It Snow Shaved Ice

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Tokyo Alley Restaurant

574 MULBERRY ST ST Lane MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

King Chef Restaurant

1701 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Chen’s Wok #8

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits #136

3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

J & F Caribbean Delight

1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Primetime 41

426 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Macon Crab House LLC

4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Houston County:

Greek Village III

1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

Hardee’s #1501985

2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

Stevie B’s Pizza

2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

Different Smokes

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

Burger King #1600

2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Waffle House #1663

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Wendy’s #4947

1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Owens Boarding House

106 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Waffle House #1076

2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Game-On Sports Cafe

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Cuban Island Cafe

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Dunkin Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Lamar County:

The Garden Patch

100 SOUTHLAND DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019

Royal Tea Pot LLC

207 MAIN STREET BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019

Toki Sushi Steak House

211 MAIN ST #B BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019

Donut Palace

540 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Georgia South BBQ

102 – A MAIN ST BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Mama’s Kitchen

789 VETERAN’S PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Wendy’s #10653

595 VETERANS BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Laurens County:

Waffle House #2198

108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Papa John’s #3483

1110 HILLCREST PARKWAY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019

Monroe County:

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019

Little Caesars

140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019

Peach County:

The Drugstore Deli

100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

Waffle House #464

241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019

Washington County:

Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill

107 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019

Loose Sugar

1189 DEEPSTEP RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019