Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores July 8-12

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 8 and Friday, June 12. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Cravings
108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Sonic
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Bibb County:
Subway #45322
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019
The Society Garden
2389 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
The Society Garden
2391 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Sparks Deli Wings Cafe
3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Makin It Snow Shaved Ice Mobile
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Makin It Snow Shaved Ice
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Tokyo Alley Restaurant
574 MULBERRY ST ST Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
King Chef Restaurant
1701 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Chen’s Wok #8
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits #136
3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
J & F Caribbean Delight
1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Primetime 41
426 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Macon Crab House LLC
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Houston County:
Greek Village III
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
Hardee’s #1501985
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
Stevie B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
Different Smokes
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
Burger King #1600
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Waffle House #1663
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Wendy’s #4947
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Owens Boarding House
106 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Waffle House #1076
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Dunkin Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Lamar County:
The Garden Patch
100 SOUTHLAND DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019
Royal Tea Pot LLC
207 MAIN STREET BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019
Toki Sushi Steak House
211 MAIN ST #B BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019
Donut Palace
540 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Georgia South BBQ
102 – A MAIN ST BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Mama’s Kitchen
789 VETERAN’S PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Wendy’s #10653
595 VETERANS BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Laurens County:
Waffle House #2198
108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Papa John’s #3483
1110 HILLCREST PARKWAY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2019
Monroe County:
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2019
Little Caesars
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019
Peach County:
The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
Waffle House #464
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2019
Washington County:
Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill
107 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2019
Loose Sugar
1189 DEEPSTEP RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2019