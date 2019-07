WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Rigby’s Water World is hosting a music festival in September. The park announced its first “Route 96 Music Festival” Tuesday.

It will be held at Rigby’s Water World on September 14th from noon until 10 p.m.There will be five bands on one stage, three bands on another, and more music in the patio bar.

The park says it’s the only place to float a lazy river and listen to live music!