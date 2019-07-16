Stanley B. Stewart announces candidacy for Macon-Bibb mayor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Stanley B. Stewart announced his candidacy for the 2020 Macon-Bibb mayoral race.

Stewart says he wants to focus on securing a central city that the state and nation can be proud of. He says he wants to increase pay and pension for all Macon-Bibb employees.

“I want to increase safety in the area by adding precincts to major crime areas,” Stewart said. “I also plan to focus on beautification and tourism to attract visitors.”

Stewart says the other candidates are friends of his but there is one thing that sets him apart from them: he is a new voice and a new face to the city.