Macon teen arrested for having gun, marijuana

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a teenager for possession of drugs and a firearm.

Authorities say that the incident happened on July 11th around midnight.

Sheriff’s deputies say they patrolled the Eisenhower Parkway area near Romeiser Drive. That’s when deputies say they saw a red Dodge Durango owned by a man known to drive on a suspended license.

Deputies stopped the truck and approached the driver, 24-year-old Carlos Norsworthy.

Authorities identified a rear occupant as 17-year-old Romello Damond Campbell. Norsworthy and Campbell are both from Macon.

Deputies say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Authorities say they questioned the rear passenger, along with Norsworthy about having marijuana. Both denied having any.

Deputies say they checked the rear of the vehicle where Campbell sat. They found a bag filled with smaller bags of marijuana along with a 9mm pistol near him.

Deputies arrested Campbell and took him to the Bibb County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

Authorities set Campbell’s bond at $4,050.00.

Authorities released Norsworthy with a warning for driving on a suspended license. Deputies allowed a licensed driver to take the vehicle.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.