7th Street corridor project aims to reroute trucks from downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A project aims to reroute trucks from downtown Macon to 7th Street.

The project will redirect trucks from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (MLK) to 7th Street. While that will make it safe for pedestrians downtown, residents are concerned about more trucks driving by Central City Park and Daybreak.

“It is extremely unsafe and it’s extremely dangerous. We’ve got a lot of trucks coming in,” Bike Walk Macon Director Rachel Hollar said.

Hollar has lived and worked downtown for years. She says that people sharing MLK with trucks is not a good combination.

“We have way more loft residents, museums, Cherry Street Plaza and restaurants,” Hollar said. “It’s right on the border of the downtown business district where everything is going on, but if you want to get around then you have to cross over MLK.”

Macon-Bibb County Engineer Dave Forton says trucks driving through downtown create noise and other environmental issues.

“There are a lot more pedestrians downtown then there have been,” Fortson said. “There are people parking on the street downtown on MLK and the more traffic we have on MLK, the greater the chance of conflicts.”

Plans for the 7th Street corridor include:

Sidewalks

Lights

Bike lanes

A bridge over the train tracks for trucks and vehicles

Hollar says she supports the project, but she’s concerned about pedestrian safety near Central City Park.

“Now we’ve got the senior center at Central City Park and new development on 7th Street. We definitely don’t want to see one area of town be less pedestrian-friendly,” Hollar said.

Hollar says if the trucks reroute to 7th Street, she’d love to see bike lanes on MLK.

Public meeting information

Macon-Bibb’s Engineering department is holding a public information meeting.

When: July 18th

Where: Elaine Lucas Senior Center

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to express their ideas and concerns.