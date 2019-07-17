WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to kids in Houston County on Friday.

Houston County Family Connection Executive Director Tian Foss says it’s part of the 10th Annual Community-Wide Back 2 School Bash.

“This is truly a collaborative event, and it is not my event – it truly is a community event,” Foss said. “We had 35 volunteers here today, and we will have over 35 vendors here the day of the event. We do this to support our community, our children and our families because we know it’s tough.”

More than 35 vendors will participate in the giveaway, including:

Free haircuts

Food

Games

Information booths

Event Information