U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson hospitalized after fall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (41NBC/WMGT) – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., was taken to a hospital this week after falling in his apartment and fracturing four ribs.

The senator’s spokesperson, Amanda Maddox, released a statement Wednesday night:

“Senator Isakson was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night after falling in his apartment and suffering four fractured ribs. He is in pain, but resting and doing well. Senator Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians.”

Isakson will turn 75 in December.