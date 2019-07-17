Macon-Bibb Commissioners approve $1k bonus for employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Macon-Bibb Commissioners were busy at their meeting Tuesday night.

They approved a one-time, $1,000 bonus to be paid to all full-time employees in December. Commissioners say it’s a way to show appreciation for all the employees do. It will cost the county about $2.3 million.

Commissioners approved up to $400,000 in penny tax funds to relocate Municipal Court to the Courthouse. That’s about $70,000 more than the total originally approved approved in April of 2018.

Commissioners also approved an agreement with Central of Georgia Railway, and the Georgia Department of Transportation to replace the College Street railroad bridge near Appleton Lane. The repairs will not cost the county anything.