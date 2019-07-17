Macon man arrested for burglary of 7 stores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested for the burglary of seven stores throughout the area.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Taucedi Edward Perin for Burglary on July 16th. The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Dollar General at the 5500 block of Thomaston Road.

Deputies say they saw Perin walk to the front door and shatter the glass. Perin tried to flee, but deputies caught up to him.

Authorities say Perin struggled with deputies, but deputies eventually arrested him. Authorities linked him to seven burglaries involving Family Dollar and Dollar General stores.

Deputies took Perin to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

7 counts of Commercial Burglary

Possession of Tool for the Commission of a Crime

Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Griffin Police Department also has a warrant for Perin’s arrest. He is being held without bond.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.