Macon teenager hospitalized after Wednesday shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the abdomen Wednesday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 o’clock in the 1400 block of Cedar Avenue, which is located off Montpelier Avenue.

19-year-old Jordan Young of Macon was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.