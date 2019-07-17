Macon native Maliek Montgomery making impact on boxing world

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon has its own pro athlete. As a matter-of-fact, 23-year-old pro boxer Maliek Montgomery was born and raised in Macon.

He started boxing when he was just 12-years-old. That’s when he knew he wanted to box for the rest of his life.

“When I was maybe 14 or 15, and I was getting ready to compete for the national JO’s (Junior Olympics),” Montgomery said. “And it was after I had a couple of run-ins in the national silver gloves, and something just clicked. I just knew this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

Montgomery has taken the boxing world by storm early in his career. He’s a five-time Georgia games champion and a two-time national Golden Glove champion.

He holds a 4-0 professional record. All four of his wins have come by TKO. Though he’s had some early success, he says there’s still more to achieve.

“I just want to keep it going and not get too stuck on what I did in the past, and what I was able to accomplish in the past,” Montgomery said. “I want to accomplish new feats, and just keep pushing forward for more and more accolades, and more titles.”

Montgomery’s passion and hard work has not only stood out, but it rubs off on his peers as well.

Boxing coach George Hayes says that doesn’t take a day off. “He’ll fight and then come back to the gym the next day,” Hayes said.

Amateur boxer Alfred Hazel says that hard work and dedication is pretty much what one needs in the ring. “Maliek, he exudes all of that. A lot of people be like I want to be like Mike, but in this ring, you can say I want to be like Maliek.”