WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County Superior Court judge sentenced 28-year-old Daniel Bruce Franz, II, to 25 years in prison.
A jury convicted Franz on July 17th in Houston County Superior Court for the following offenses:
- Voluntary Manslaughter
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
According to a Houston County DA news release, the charges stemmed from a shooting that happened January 13, 2018, at Tanglewood Apartments in Warner Robins.
The news release says that Franz shot and killed Vincent Junior after Junior robbed Franz of a bag of marijuana.
Witnesses testified
According to the news release, witnesses testified the following:
- Franz and Vincent got into an argument in the living room, because Vincent wanted some marijuana from Franz
- Franz went to the kitchen area, and Vincent followed him with a gun
- Vincent robbed Franz of a bag of marijuana.
- Vincent later bragged that he got “a sack” from Franz
- Franz returned and shot Vincent once in the left lower chest and twice in the middle of the back, causing Vincent’s death
- The news release says that Franz then fled the apartment.