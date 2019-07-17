WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Houston County Superior Court judge sentenced 28-year-old Daniel Bruce Franz, II, to 25 years in prison.

A jury convicted Franz on July 17th in Houston County Superior Court for the following offenses:

Voluntary Manslaughter

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

- Advertisement -

According to a Houston County DA news release, the charges stemmed from a shooting that happened January 13, 2018, at Tanglewood Apartments in Warner Robins.

The news release says that Franz shot and killed Vincent Junior after Junior robbed Franz of a bag of marijuana.

Witnesses testified

According to the news release, witnesses testified the following: