Navicent Health sees increase in heat related illnesses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Hospitals are experiencing an increase in patients with heat exhaustion and heat-related illnesses.

This is according to the Navicent Health Medical Director of Emergency Center, John Wood.

Wood says the best way to prevent heat exhaustion and heat-related illnesses is by keeping an eye on the weather.

“Knowing how hot it will be, can help you plan ahead and drink more water,” Wood said. “Some common symptoms of heat exhaustion are sweating a lot, feeling weak, headaches and dizziness.”

If you see symptoms

Wood says if you experience these symptoms, here are the steps to take:

Get out of the heat, find a shaded area, or get in air-conditioning Take off some clothing (enough to remain appropriate) Start drinking water

Doctor Wood says the emergency room sees a lot of calls involving cramping. This is a sign of heat exhaustion.

“Heat exhaustion can turn into a heat stroke and if not treated, it can cause someone to pass out,” he said.

Tyler Johnson works for the City of Macon and has dealt with heat exhaustion.

“Working outside is tough when it’s hot,” Johnson said. “We try to wear light clothes and keep a hat or some type of cloth over our head”.

If you feel like you are experiencing heat exhaustion, get out of the sun as soon as possible.