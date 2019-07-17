Rain and storm chances increase through the end of the week

Another hot day is on the way for Middle Georgia tomorrow with highs in the upper 90’s. By the afternoon we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area with partly cloudy skies throughout the day.



As we head into the weekend we will see an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances. Right now, no day seems like a rain out, but be aware that storms are likely to be numerous Friday and Saturday. Temps stay in the 90’s through the weekend as well.

By next week a cold front will move through the southeast (finally!) and bring some cooler weather to the area. Highs will be below normal for what looks to be the end of next week with continued rain chances.