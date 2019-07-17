Tractor trailer loaded with Starburst candies overturns on I-75 exit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A tractor-trailer truck loaded with Starburst candy overturned while exiting I-75 on exit 153 to Sardis Church Road around 5:28 a.m.

As the tractor-trailer rounded the curve on the exit, it rolled onto its side. It was a single-vehicle accident, and no injuries have been reported according to the Bibb County Sherriff’s Department.

Bibb County Sherriff’s Deputies and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) have blocked the left lane of the exit. Deputies are redirecting oncoming traffic to the right lane only as the scene is being cleared.