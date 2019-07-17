Warner Robins car dealership employee shoots at co-worker

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police responded to a shots fired call at Five Star Chevrolet on Watson Boulevard.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police, the incident happened on July 17th at around 9:15 a.m. at Five Star Chevrolet.

Authorities say that two employees got into an active fight.

Officers say that the corporate manager says he was meeting with two employees who work as financial managers at Five Star. The two employees had a prior disagreement which affected the work environment.

Authorities say the two employees reportedly started verbally assaulting each other which led to a fight. One of the employees struck the other causing a small cut to his eye.

Authorities say that the other suspect pulled a .22 cal pistol from his pocket. That’s when he fired a single shot that missed the other employee.

Officers arrested both employees and charged them with the following:

Brandon Holmes, 37, of Unadilla GA Aggravated Assault Reckless Conduct Discharge of Firearm Affray

Henry Paul Temples, 29, of Milledgeville GA Battery Affray



This incident is still under investigation.