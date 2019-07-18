Bibb middle, high schools add clear, mesh book bags to supplies list

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to keep campuses safe, Howard High and Southwest High are adding clear and mesh backpacks to their school supplies list.

Principal Steven Jones says students throughout the district have brought guns onto campus. This move is all about security.

“When you think about what could possibly happen, about prevention and safety in our schools, the clear and mesh book bags policy is an attempt to be proactive,” he said.

Jones says schools will still conduct random searches.