Georgia College to celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

MILLEGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – At exactly 10:56 p.m. on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon. Saturday will mark exactly 50 years since the iconic moment.

Georgia College is celebrating the Apollo 11 moon landing, with a day full of free moon pies, homemade rocket launches, and real moon rocks.

Director of the Science Education Center, Doctor Catrena Lisse, says they are hoping to inspire and ignite young minds with a display of picture panels and science experiments.

The celebration of the anniversary was envisioned by Doctor Laura Whitlock, a former NASA employee and one of the only female astrophysicists in the world.

“Dr. Whitlock brought this idea and this vision and so we have been able to put it together. The posters tell the timeline from dreaming about going to the moon to actually stepping foot on the moon and coming back home safely,” Lisse said.

The exhibit will feature commemorative toys, newspapers from the event, and a real moon rock.

“We’re hoping at least one person will walk away and get excited about the possibilities. I mean if they were able to do this 50 years ago, what can we do, you its limitless,” Lisse said.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Hall in the Ina Dillard Russell Library.