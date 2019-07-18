Macon teen wanted for armed robbery turns himself over to authorities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon teen wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault turned himself over to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. on July 16th.

Authorities identified the teen as 18-year-old Aaron Alexander Chambliss.

Deputies arrested Chambliss and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged Chambliss with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery by Snatching

Aggravated Assault

He is being held without bond.

Authorities say that the Robbery by Snatching stems from a case that happened on June 10, 2019, where Chambliss met another victim to sale an iPhone. Chambliss then snatched the money from the victim and fled.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.