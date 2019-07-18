Man on electric scooter hit, killed by Atlanta bus

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – Police say a transit bus in Atlanta has hit and killed a man riding an electric scooter.

Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the man was hit by a CobbLink bus late Wednesday and died before he could be pulled out from underneath it. Authorities didn’t immediately release the man’s identity.

It’s unclear if anyone was on the bus. The intersection remained closed into Thursday morning. Brown says it wasn’t immediately clear which party was at fault. An investigation is ongoing.