Northeast High, Appling Middle merger projected to increase academics

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students in east Macon say they’re excited about new school buildings as the Northeast High and Appling Middle School merger moves along.

On the first day of school, Northeast High students will walk into a new building. The old building was knocked down and divided into five buildings.

Principal Steven Jones says that now students can learn in a safe environment.

“Safety was an issue,” Jones said. “We are blessed that we didn’t have any major acts on our campus.”

Not a new concept

Jones says that merging a high school and middle school on one campus isn’t a new concept for the Bibb County School District. Howard and Rutland merged their middle schools.

“We’re looking forward to learning from their growth, their mistakes, their experiences, and the benefits of having those two schools combined,” Jones said. “We’re looking forward to the experience.”

The middle school and high school students won’t share the same building, just campus. Jones hopes that having multiple resources from both entities increase graduation rates.

“We have consistently had over 80 percent graduation rate for the last 3 years in a row,” he said. “We’re hoping when the middle school comes up we’ll continue to move that to the 90 percent.”

Appling Middle School’s new building will be ready next year. The old building will be demolished.

This merger is a $54 million SPLOST project.