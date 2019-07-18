First year Rutland head football coach hopes to turn program around

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wins have been hard to come by for the Rutland Hurricanes the past couple of years.

“When I got here, one of the things I told the kids was it didn’t matter what had happened before,” Rutland head football coach Rusty Easom said. “All that matters is what we do from this moment moving forward.”

- Advertisement -

The last three seasons under Rutland’s previous head coach and athletic director Mark Daniel went like this:

2-8 in 2016

0-9 after the 2017 season

0-10 after the 2018 season

Easom was the defensive coordinator at East Coweta since 2014. He made the playoffs all but one year.

Before that, he was the defensive coordinator at Griffin High School for 10 years, helping them win a state championship in Class 4A in 2013.

Hey coach, how did you get your players to buy-in?

“They were familiar with the success that I had being apart of those two programs, so when I came in and started addressing some of the things that I saw needed to be changed, it wasn’t really like I had to sell them on it because they could look and see.”

Senior wide receiver Otto Foreman was on those teams. He says it was tough, but motivating.

“We struggled. In the 0-10 season, it just made you think like what a winning season would be like. Just make you want to work harder. Motivate my teammates to keep grinding hard even though we haven’t been successful. We’re trying to get our program back on track and just get our team back on track.”