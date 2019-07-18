Storms and heat return for Friday in Middle Georgia

For the second day this week Macon reached 100 degrees! We also saw a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon that brought a welcome cool down and some much needed rain.

Middle Georgia will continue to see a similar trend through much of the weekend. Highs will be staying in the upper 90’s and storm chances stick around through the start of next week.

By Tuesday we will see a cold front make its way into Georgia bringing increased rain chances through much of the week and temperatures below normal. These cooler temps will stick around through much of the week.