Twiggs County woman convicted of meth trafficking

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Twiggs County woman faces life in prison after a jury found her guilty for attempting to sell more than 300 grams of methamphetamine.

This comes from a news release U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler.

- Advertisement -

On July 16th, a jury convicted 25-year-old Tiffany Sauls of Danville, Georgia, for one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The conviction comes after a two-day trial before the Honorable Marc Treadwell. Sauls’s sentencing happens on October 22, 2019.

Facts of the trial

According to the news release, the following facts were presented at the trial: