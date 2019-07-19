Foundation seeks Georgia families to help avoid foreclosures.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wittenberg Family Trust is seeking five Georgia families in danger of foreclosure, to dissolve their mortgage debt.

Marcia Bailey of Signature Accounting, a Maryland-based Accounting Firm says her client, The Wittenberg Family Trust has always actively sought to better the lives of individuals and their communities. “It is better to be known because you care, than to care only because you know”, as Marcia Bailey quotes the benefactor of The Wittenberg Family Trust. “Love and hope is the thing that is missing. We bring hope!” says Bailey.

The trust plans to dissolve mortgages for five families in all fifty states starting in Georgia, Tennessee and Maryland. Assistance is need in locating families! Contact Marcia Bailey directly at marcia@wittenbergfamilytrust.com or Signature Accounting via telephone at: 410-372-0040.