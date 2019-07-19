WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) – The AAU team based out of Warner Robins is heading to the Junior Olympics at North Carolina A&T later this month.

The tournament runs from July 27 through August 6.

Of the 26 athletes in the program, 20 qualify to compete in the tournament.

Head Coach Hoy Thurman says the reason why he pushes his athletes so hard is to get them to this point.

“I’m always looking for self-improvement, no matter what level you’re going to be on,” Thurman said. “Whether you make the Junior Olympics or not. Just as long as you come into the program, whatever level you start in at and then try to improve upon your competition phases.”

Intensity Athletics finished second place overall in the AAU Georgia Invitational meet this year. They also placed fourth out of 71 teams in the AAU Georgia Qualifier.

The young athletes have an amazing work ethic and commitment to their craft. They practice four days a week, and some even train year round.

Long jumper Solomon Mitchell says his hard work is paying off.

“Just jumping further, you know, getting my technique better, holding my tuck longer as far as ab workouts,” Mitchell says. “That really got me more distance than before. Yeah, that’s about the hard work.”

Junior Olympics competitor Bristol Whitley says that this is her fourth time in the competition.

“I’m hoping to PR in every single event,” Whitley said. “I hope to hit five feet in my high jump. I want to do really well, really good up there, in terms of points in my pentathlon, and I also want to PR in my 100 meter hurdles as well.”