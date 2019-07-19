Shots fired into car at Club Rodeo leaves victim injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about shots fired into a car on June 15th.

Deputies say that the victim and his brother were at Club Rodeo when a silver Dodge Charger pulled up beside their car and shot at them.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that the bullet struck the victim. Then the brother drove the victim to the Medical Center Navicent Health.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators determined that 20-year-old Tremontay Quintavious Height, of Macon, was in the Dodge Charger.

Investigators say they are looking for a second suspect.

Wilkinson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Height on July 16th on warrants stemming from the incident.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up Height and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged him with two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Height is being held without bond. He also has a warrant from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in an unrelated case.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.