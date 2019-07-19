MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An enforcement agent for the Georgia Department of Revenue was charged with violating the state’s RICO Act.
This stems from the ongoing investigation into a multi-jurisdictional racketeering enterprise, according to a news release from District attorney David Cooke.
Authorities arrested 53-year-old Ronald Huckaby, of Statesboro, on Friday morning.
According to the news release, an arrest warrant signed Thursday states that:
- Between Jan. 1, 2016 and July 8, 2019, Special Agent Huckaby oversaw the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Alcohol and Tobacco Division
- Authorities accused of Huckaby of accepting bribes from Nital Raval. Huckaby accepted:
- Five sets of round-trip airline tickets valued at more than $2,000
- A $13,000 Hublot Watch in return for influence and information
- An investigation revealed that Huckaby and the agents he supervised investigated Raval’s competitors at Raval’s direction
- Authorities arrested both Nital Raval and Manoj Patel with racketeering
- Authorities also accused Huckaby of accessing the Department of Revenue’s tax computer system in July 2017 to provide private tax-related information regarding a competitor’s tobacco license to Raval
Special Agent Huckaby resigned in lieu of termination.