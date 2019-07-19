MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An enforcement agent for the Georgia Department of Revenue was charged with violating the state’s RICO Act.

This stems from the ongoing investigation into a multi-jurisdictional racketeering enterprise, according to a news release from District attorney David Cooke.

Authorities arrested 53-year-old Ronald Huckaby, of Statesboro, on Friday morning.

According to the news release, an arrest warrant signed Thursday states that:

Between Jan. 1, 2016 and July 8, 2019, Special Agent Huckaby oversaw the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Alcohol and Tobacco Division

Authorities accused of Huckaby of accepting bribes from Nital Raval. Huckaby accepted: Five sets of round-trip airline tickets valued at more than $2,000 A $13,000 Hublot Watch in return for influence and information

An investigation revealed that Huckaby and the agents he supervised investigated Raval’s competitors at Raval’s direction

Authorities arrested both Nital Raval and Manoj Patel with racketeering

Authorities also accused Huckaby of accessing the Department of Revenue’s tax computer system in July 2017 to provide private tax-related information regarding a competitor’s tobacco license to Raval

Special Agent Huckaby resigned in lieu of termination.