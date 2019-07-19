Special agent charged with violating racketeering act, accepting bribes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An enforcement agent for the Georgia Department of Revenue was charged with violating the state’s RICO Act. 

This stems from the ongoing investigation into a multi-jurisdictional racketeering enterprise, according to a news release from District attorney David Cooke.

Authorities arrested 53-year-old Ronald Huckaby, of Statesboro, on Friday morning.

 According to the news release, an arrest warrant signed Thursday states that:

  • Between Jan. 1, 2016 and July 8, 2019, Special Agent Huckaby oversaw the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Alcohol and Tobacco Division
  • Authorities accused Huckaby of accepting bribes from Nital Raval. Huckaby accepted:
    • Five sets of round-trip airline tickets valued at more than $2,000
    • A $13,000 Hublot Watch in return for influence and information
  • An investigation revealed that Huckaby and the agents he supervised investigated Raval’s competitors at Raval’s direction
  • Authorities arrested both Nital Raval and Manoj Patel with racketeering
  • Authorities also accused Huckaby of accessing the Department of Revenue’s tax computer system in July 2017 to provide private tax-related information regarding a competitor’s tobacco license to Raval

Special Agent Huckaby resigned in lieu of termination.

