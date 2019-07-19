FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A teenager accused of murdering his aunt appeared in court on Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say they charged 15-year-old Dontae Krieger with felony murder.

Authorities say that Krieger killed his aunt, 42-year-old Tryeflue O’Neal. Afterward, he fled to South Carolina.

Monroe County deputies say South Carolina authorities arrested Krieger. South Carolina authorities returned the teen to Georgia on July 18, 2019.

Authorities say that Krieger is being tried as an adult.