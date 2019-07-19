Tic Toc Room closes temporarily, managing partner releases apology letter

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tic Toc Room in downtown Macon is temporarily closed after receiving an “unsatisfactory” health inspection score of 61 this week.

View the health inspection report here.

- Advertisement -

David Fullman, a managing partner from Southern Elite Restaurant Group, LLC, sent a letter to 41NBC Friday afternoon explaining the ownership group chose to keep the restaurant closed until it receives another inspection.

“As a restaurant owner, public safety is always my primary concern,” Fullman wrote. “At no time was any of our customers put at risk or served ANY contaminated food. I feel it necessary to give an explanation as to the last health department report.”

Read the entire letter here.

The health inspector docked the restaurant for several violations during an inspection Tuesday, including mold on several food items. Fullman says the food was to be taken to a company-owned farm for compost.

“Most of our food waste is returned to the farm for feed of our animals or to make compost for the soil. Farm to table – Table to farm, self-sustainability,” he wrote. “The fact is that this food should have been separated and will be going forward.”

Fullman added the management group is educating the entire restaurant staff and has made necessary procedural changes to “ensure this never happens again.”

“Please accept my sincerest apology for our latest misstep,” he continued. “I hope you can see my vision and share the desire for a true self-sustainable farm to table- table to farm restaurant in downtown Macon.”

The restaurant re-opened in February after being sold to its new ownership group in 2018.

It received a score of 95 on its September 2018 inspection.