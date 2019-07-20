2 Macon teens lead deputies on chase, both face multiple charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon teenagers face multiple charges as they fled deputies on a moped.

Deputies say the incident happened on July 17 around 10 p.m.

Authorities identified the driver as 19-year-old Marcus Ervin Hopkins Jr., of Macon. They also identified the passenger as 17-year-old Marcus Dion Rivers Jr., of Macon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the Antioch Road area near Heard Avenue when they saw the moped with the two riders run a stop sign. Authorities say that neither Hopkins nor Rivers wore a helmet.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the moped, but Hopkins would not stop.

Authorities say that Hopkins and Rivers fled from deputies into Pendleton Homes at 3401 Houston Avenue. After a short foot chase, deputies arrested both suspects.

Deputies took Rivers to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Felony Fleeing and Eluding Peace Officers

Obstruction of Peace Officer

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Traffic Violations

Authorities set Rivers’s bond at $6,985.00.

Deputies also took Hopkins to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged him with the following:

Felony Fleeing and Eluding Peace Officer

Obstruction of Peace Officer

Reckless Driving

4 counts of Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

Driving While Unlicensed

Operating a Moped without a Helmet

Authorities set Hopkins’s bond at $9,275.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.