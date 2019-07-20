Accident in west Macon leaves girl in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a traffic accident that happened on Williamson Road and Bloomfield Drive around 4:19 p.m.

Deputies say that a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 30-year-old Shayonna West of Macon, traveled north on Bloomfield Drive. Meanwhile a GMC Denali, driven by 30-year-old Alesia Waller of Macon, traveled Williamson Road.

Deputies say the vehicles collided at the intersection of Williamson Road and Bloomfield Drive.

Authorities say that six children occupied the SUV driven by West:

A 6-year-old boy

Five girls ranging in age from 10-years-old to 5-years-old

Authorities say the Medical Center Navicent Health lists them all in stable condition.

Authorities say that Waller’s 9-year-old niece was in the vehicle with her. They were also taken to Medical Center Navicent Health.

Authorities say that the hospital lists Waller in stable condition. However, they list her 9-year-old niece in critical condition.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this accident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.