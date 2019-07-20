Car pulls up, shoots, leaves 2 injured in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened near the corner of Williamson Road and Rice Mill Road around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say that 18-year-old Gracelyn Marie Moxley and 18-year-old Spencer Mackinon Redrick, both from Bonaire, were traveling on Williamson Road when a silver car pulled up beside theirs. Then an unknown suspect started shooting at their vehicle.

Deputies say that a bullet struck Moxley hand and another struck Redrick in arm. Both were taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.