MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -A Macon man was arrested for the possession of ecstasy pills.

Authorities say that the incident happened on July 18th around 3:20 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say they were patrolling the 900 block of Hillcrest Boulevard when they saw a man walking near the Family Dollar.

Deputies say they approached the man and identified him as 22-year-old Timothy Deshad Rouse III, of Macon.

Authorities learned that Rouse had a warrant for Probation Violation. Deputies say as they checked Rouse for weapons, they found two ecstasy pills.

The sheriff’s deputies took Rouse to the Bibb County jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Violation of Probation warrant

Authorities set his bond at $8,450.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.