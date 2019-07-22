Coach’s Corner: Joe Dupree Southwest Patriots



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots went 3-7 last year, but will bring back a lot of experienced kids for the upcoming season.

With eight offensive starters coming back from last year, Coach Joe Dupree expects big benefits.

With a new quarterback this year, the Southwest Patriots plan to put some experience around the sophomore.

Quinton Johnson and MC Henderson are two returning running backs that will establish the running game. This could help the new quarterback.

Last year the Southwest Patriots averaged 15.8 points per game. Coach Dupree wants to up the average of points this year with a strong receiving core.

Southwest Patriots will compete in Region 3-A. Their first game will be August 23rd against the Westside Seminoles at the Ed Defore Sports Complex.