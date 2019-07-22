DAYBREAK ROAD TRIP: PROVIDENCE CANYON STATE OUTDOOR RECREATION AREA

LUMPKIN, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – In the 1800’s, farmers went to southwest Georgia to grow crops, but poor farming techniques led to soil erosion. Today, Providence Canyon State Outdoor Recreation Area continues to grow on these lands.

In 1971, then Governor of Georgia, Jimmy Carter, declared the land as a state park. The canyons are roughly 150 feet deep and 300 feet wide, but every year continue to expand due to rain. Interpretive Ranger Breanna Walker says that erosion due to rain cannot be controlled, but “our biggest thing is keeping people from creating more erosion.”

The park is open 365 days a year. The cost to visit is five dollars per car. The back country campsites can be rented for ten dollars per night.