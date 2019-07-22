Kroger shows support to Macon teachers with annual supply giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger is showing support for Macon area teachers by giving away classroom supplies at the Macon Centreplex on July 23.

According to a news release from Kroger’s Atlanta division, the organization will give away classroom supplies valued at more than $26,000. Kroger invites teachers to choose free items for their classrooms.

Per the news release, teachers can choose from (but not limited to) the following items:

Copy paper

Construction paper

Markers

Scotch tape

Disinfectant wipes

Sandwich bags

Corporate affairs manager, Felix Turner, says that each year teachers are forced to use their own paycheck to purchase classroom supplies.

“Our Teacher Supply Giveaway helps alleviate this pressure on teachers, by providing the tools they need to successfully educate our children,” Turner said.

Event information