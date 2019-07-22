Macon man arrested with multiple drug charges, possession of gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was arrested on multiple charges including possession of drugs and a gun.

The incident happened on July 19 around 10:30 p.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the Lynmore Avenue area near Tela Place when they saw a Saturn SL2 riding with a tag that belonged to a Buick.

Deputies say that they stopped the Saturn and approached the driver, 29-year-old Jimmie Jaborious Washington, of Macon. Authorities say that deputies saw a handgun lying in the passenger seat.

Authorities say that Washington reached for the gun to give it to deputies, but deputies told him to leave it and step out of the vehicle.

Deputies say they searched Washington for weapons and found a pill bottle containing Xanax. Deputies later searched the vehicle and found the following items in the console:

A bag containing marijuana

A smaller bag with heroin

A pill bottle containing cocaine

Deputies took Washington to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance Schedule II Controlled Substance Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Marijuana less than Ounce

Driving While Unlicensed

Affixing a Tag with Intent to Conceal Identity of Vehicle

Washington is being held without bond.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.