Macon man arrested for cocaine possession, riding on suspended tag

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was arrested on drug charges and driving on a suspended tag.

The incident happened on July 19 around 3 p.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the Lilly Avenue area near Grosso Avenue when they saw a Ford Explorer run a stop sign.

Deputies say they stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, 42-year-old Wesley Aaron Harrison, of Macon. Authorities say that the vehicle had a suspended registration.

Deputies say they asked Harrison if he had drugs in the vehicle. Authorities say that he confirmed that there were.

Authorities say that deputies searched the vehicle and found the following:

A bag of marijuana

Two small bags of cocaine

Deputies took Harrison to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Marijuana Possession less than an Ounce

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration

Authorities released Harrison on a $10,400.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.