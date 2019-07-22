Macon woman shot while walking

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Cynthia Weir Place around 5 p.m Monday.

Deputies say that 45-year-old Tracy Melinda Goolsby, of Macon was walking on Cynthia Weir Place when she was shot. Authorities say Goolsby was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health Medical where she is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

Deputies say that Goolsby provided no suspect information.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.