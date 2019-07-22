WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mental Health America of Georgia along with Wellcare Health Plans are preparing Georgia residents for emergencies.

The two organizations will hold 8-hour courses for “youth mental health training” across Georgia.

The organizations held a course at the Peyton Anderson Community Center in Macon, and the Houston Health Pavilion in Warner Robins on Monday.

The course focuses on the warning signs for those experiencing behavioral health or substance abuse.

“1-in-5 children suffer from a mental health disorder and we confuse a lot of the signs and symptoms,” Instructor Jazmin Davis said. “We know our kids are suffering. So if we can be informed and reduce the stigma, then we can get them the appropriate help that they need.”

Davis says that the training helps individuals identify, understand, and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses.

Event information

Classes are free. Those who attend the classes will receive a certificate after completing the course.

